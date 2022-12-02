Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's bathroom romance goes viral; Check out BOLD song

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's song 'Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani' from the film 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' received more than 42 million views up till now. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is expanding quickly. Fans have a high demand for music and videos. Nirahua and Amrapali are the faces of the business that are most well-liked.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This on-screen pair consistently raises the bar for the business. Their rom-com dancing video has  (WACTH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple is dancing to "Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani." Amrapali is clad in a purple saree, while Nirahua is seen with white undergarments in this.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo is enthralling the crowd. Amrapali appears to be pretty attractive in the video. It's worthwhile to see this video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Regarding views, this video has accumulated more than 42 million to date. The pair is receiving love from their followers. Amrapali and Nirahua are referred to as the industry's "number Jodi."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They have a sizable following. Every one of their songs and music videos is a hit. The ideal Jodi is created by them both.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: Fans feel nostalgic after watching Marvel film's trailer VMA

    'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3': Fans feel nostalgic after watching Marvel film's trailer

    An Action Hero: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix featuring Malaika Arora RBA

    An Action Hero: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix featuring Malaika Arora

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme RBA

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes over Moscow; check out Russian dancers perform to film's theme

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Hansika Motwani Mehendi ceremony: Bride-to-be looked pretty in sharara; grand wedding on Sunday

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol RBA

    Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan gets honoured; superstar sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' with Kajol

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Police impose curfew till January 2 to ensure peace here is what is not allowed gcw

    Mumbai Police impose curfew till Jan 2 to ensure peace; here's what is not allowed

    Gangster culture will end soon in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Goldy Brars detention in California AJR

    'Gangster culture will end soon in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Goldy Brar's detention in California

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: Fans feel nostalgic after watching Marvel film's trailer VMA

    'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3': Fans feel nostalgic after watching Marvel film's trailer

    football Ball was out of play Irked fans believe VAR 'farce' in Japan vs Spain clash led to Germany Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt

    'Ball was out of play': Irked fans believe VAR 'farce' in Japan vs Spain clash led to Germany's World Cup exit

    Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45200 Here is how to avail the deal on Flipkart gcw

    Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon