Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's bathroom romance goes viral; Check out BOLD song

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's song 'Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani' from the film 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' received more than 42 million views up till now.

The Bhojpuri industry is expanding quickly. Fans have a high demand for music and videos. Nirahua and Amrapali are the faces of the business that are most well-liked.

This on-screen pair consistently raises the bar for the business. Their rom-com dancing video has (WACTH VIDEO)



The couple is dancing to "Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani." Amrapali is clad in a purple saree, while Nirahua is seen with white undergarments in this.

The duo is enthralling the crowd. Amrapali appears to be pretty attractive in the video. It's worthwhile to see this video.



Regarding views, this video has accumulated more than 42 million to date. The pair is receiving love from their followers. Amrapali and Nirahua are referred to as the industry's "number Jodi."

