    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal's BOLD dance moves in 'Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba' goes VIRAL

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Marad Abhi Baccha Ba’ from the movie Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke goes viral on YouTube

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is becoming more and more popular every day. These days, everyone enjoys watching and listening to music videos. Nowadays, Bhojpuri songs are popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily. A new viral video featuring Khesari Lal and Amrapali Dubey has emerged. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Khesari and Amrapali song "Marad Abhi Baccha Ba" is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video. The duo can be seen dancing on stage and have beautiful chemistry.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo alone is enough to destroy the song, music video, or movie completely. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 40 million people have viewed Khesari and Amrapali's fantastic song. Khesari and Amrapali are referred to be the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Conversely, the Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video. The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali Dubey is regarded as one of the best actresses in the Bhojpuri business. She is well-known for both her beauty and acting prowess. Whether performing a daring "intimate scene" or a "sanskari bahu," the actress never fails to dazzle her audience. 

