Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh is planning a Marathi debut? Check out her HOT VIDEO here

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh has shared the latest video on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen lip-syncing a Marathi song. Is the actor hinting at her Marathi debut or is it a sweet gesture for someone special? Check out the video here to know the full story behind it.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Akshara Singh is one of the most prominent actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has remained in the headlines for an allegedly MMS video leak. However, Akshara made it clear that the video is not hers. Amidst all this, the actor has shared some new videos on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen learning Marathi as she beautifully lip-syncs a song.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    It can be seen in the videos that Akshara Singh is dressed up like a Marathi woman. To give a Marathi touch to her look with the saree, the actress is wearing the traditional Maharashtrian nath as she does the lip sync to a song in a sensuous manner.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    With this video, Akshara has written the name of the person for whom this video has been made in the caption. Akshara Singh wrote in the caption, “Learning marathi for you BHAI GA @nishantbhat85 🤗 Tried my best to match ur expression 🙈 this 🎵 is our fav ♥️🫶🏻.”

    Akshara Singh and Nishant Bhatt were seen together in Bigg Boss OTT. Since the reality show, the two have shared a very special relationship, and are said to be close to each other.

    Image: Akshara Singh/Instagram

    Meanwhile, reacting to the alleged MMS controversy, Akansha Singh had recently said that she does not care about whoever did such an act. She further said that he has not seen the video yet but for all those who want to know if she is in the viral video, she said that she is not the one to cry over small antics like this and that it doesn't bother her.

