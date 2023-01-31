Bhojpuri actress SEXY video: Namrata Malla flaunts her BOLD cleavage in her latest Instagram video

While Namrita Malla received positive feedback from admirers, some unsatisfied netizens were critical of her latest Instagram post; take a look

Every day, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, 'Pathaan,' is smashing the box office. In terms of profits, the picture has smashed several records. It is receiving positive reviews not just in India, but also at the box office worldwide. People appreciated the film's song 'Besharam Rang,' which remained contentious.

Namrata Malla displayed her gorgeous expression once more on the blockbuster song. The actress, now in Dubai, posted a video of herself dancing to 'Besharam Rang'. (WATCH VIDEO)

She looks stunning with a black bikini and a one-of-a-kind nose ring. She may be seen in the video enjoying the sun in the garden. "#bae #besharamrang #namritamalla #dubaitravel," she captioned it.

Namrata Malla was most recently seen in the Bhojpuri dance number 'Tabla,' alongside singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

