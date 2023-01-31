Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress SEXY video: Namrata Malla flaunts her BOLD cleavage in her latest Instagram video

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    While Namrita Malla received positive feedback from admirers, some unsatisfied netizens were critical of her latest Instagram post; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Every day, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, 'Pathaan,' is smashing the box office. In terms of profits, the picture has smashed several records. It is receiving positive reviews not just in India, but also at the box office worldwide. People appreciated the film's song 'Besharam Rang,' which remained contentious.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla displayed her gorgeous expression once more on the blockbuster song. The actress, now in Dubai, posted a video of herself dancing to 'Besharam Rang'. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She looks stunning with a black bikini and a one-of-a-kind nose ring. She may be seen in the video enjoying the sun in the garden. "#bae #besharamrang #namritamalla #dubaitravel," she captioned it.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla was most recently seen in the Bhojpuri dance number 'Tabla,' alongside singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shilpi Raj and the actor himself sang it. DK Deewana wrote the song, while Shubham Raj created the music.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why vma

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

    The Romantics: Yash Chopra-YRF's story to get released as a documentary on Netflix; trailer unveiled tomorrow vma

    The Romantics: Yash Chopra-YRF's story to get released as a documentary on Netflix; trailer unveiled tomorrow

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know RBA

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know

    Ileana DCruz shares latest health update says Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time RBA

    Ileana D’Cruz shares latest health update, says ''Got Good Medical Care At The Right Time''

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father vma

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2023 Key highlights of Modi government s Economic Survey gcw

    Budget 2023: Key highlights of Modi govt's Economic Survey

    football Would have liked Diego Maradona to give me the cup - Lionel Messi on Argentina Qatar World Cup 2022 conquest-ayh

    'Would have liked Diego Maradona to give me the cup' - Lionel Messi on Argentina's Qatar World Cup conquest

    Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran presents Economic Survey 2023; check details AJR

    Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran presents Economic Survey 2023; check details

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant - Steven Smith on practice games-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'We got served up a green top; it was sort of irrelevant' - Steven Smith on practice games

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why vma

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon