    Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha is now married to actor Yash Kumar; see pics

    First Published May 4, 2022, 9:29 AM IST

    Pictures from Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha’s wedding with Yash Kumar have gone viral on social media.

    Image: Nidhi Jha/Instagram

    In the midst of the ongoing wedding season across the country, the Bhojpuri film industry's famous actress Nidhi Jha has tied the knot with actor Yash Kumar. The couple, who have been in a relationship with for the last few years, got married according to Hindu rituals at a private hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday. Yash and Nidhi’s wedding was one of the most anticipated weddings in the Bhojpuri film industry.

    Image: Nidhi Jha/Instagram

    Recently, after the announcement of her wedding date, the wedding rituals of the Nidhi Jha had begun. While the Haldi ceremony was held on April 29, Nidhi's Mehndi ceremony was held on April 30. The actress has also shared pictures of all her wedding ceremonies for her fans on her Instagram handle. Her Instagram stories are also flooded with her wedding pictures that show the actress wearing a deep maroon lehenga.

    Image: Nidhi Jha/Instagram

    Nidhi Jha, who is highly active on social media, announced her wedding date through an Instagram post. In fact, Nidhi and Yash Kumar had made their relationship official through an Instagram post only.

    Image: Nidhi Jha/Instagram

    It is worth noting that Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha and Yash Kumar got engaged in February this year. Their engagement ceremony was held among their family members and special friends. Pictures from their engagement ceremony had also gone viral on social media.

    Image: Nidhi Jha/Instagram

    Yash Kumar's wedding with Nidhi Jha is reportedly his second marriage. His first marriage was with another Bhojpuri actress, Anjana Singh. Yash and Anjana also have a daughter from their marriage, named Aditi. However, after a few years, Yash and Anjana decided to part ways and took divorce. Later, he fell in love with Nidhi and is now happily married to her.

