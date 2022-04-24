Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla BOLD video goes viral; Yash's 'Violence' dialogue playing at background

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    Who is Namrata Malla? Why are Bhojpuri actress pictures and videos going viral? take a look

    Namrata Malla recently share a video where she is seen in yellow inner wears and surrounded by young men. Namrata is very active on social media and regularly posted videos and pictures. A few hours ago she shared a video and captioned it saying, – Violence, @zenith_dance_troupe_india @zaifashion #kgf2 #kgf2dailogue. 

    The dialogue is from Yash's latest film KGF 2, ""Violence, Violence, Violence..I don't like it. I avoid! But... violence likes me, I can't avoid!" Take a look at the video here 
     

    Namrata Malla, who was most recently seen in the Bhojpuri song 'Do Ghoont,' sung by Shilpi Raj and singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav, recently uploaded some stunning bikini photos. 
     

    A few days ago, Namrata Malla enjoyed her vacation in Dubai beach. She shared many pictures of herself posing on a yacht on Instagram.

    Namrata Malla flaunts her perfectly toned abs in a black bikini and sunglasses, creating some big bikini body aspirations. Namrata has a toned figure that she frequently flaunts on social media.
     

    The Bhojpuri actress has a sizable (1.4 mn) Instagram following, and she certainly knows how to keep her fans riveted to her profile. Namrata continues to entertain her fans and followers with her hot/bold photos and videos on her Instagram account.

    Fire and heart emojis, as well as a sea of remarks, inundated the comments section of her article. The actress recently released a video of herself performing some incredible dancing skills on the remix of Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan's song 'Engine Ki Seeti.'

    Her Instagram account is full of photographs and videos that will leave you speechless at her beauty and flair. Also Read: IPL 2022: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to MS Dhoni and CSK players dancing (Video)

    Namrata is a known face in the Bhojpuri cinema. She lives in Delhi and had worked in Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and Punjabi songs. Also Read: Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her hot pictures

