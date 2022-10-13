Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's HOT bedroom song with Khesari Lal Yadav is a must WATCH

    Bhojpuri sexy video: The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen Monalisa's dance movements in Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi from the hit film Tere Naam featuring  Khesari Lal Yadav. There are several fan comments on this video.

    There is no need to introduce actor Monalisa. The Hindi film business, Bhojpuri cinema, and television have all seen a rise in Monalisa's popularity among her followers.

    She has appeared in several Bhojpuri, Bengali and Hindi films/TV shows, but the television series "Nazar" and its follow-up was where she first gained notoriety. The Bhojpuri star informs her followers of even the smallest events in her life. (WATCH VIDEO)

    However, Monalisa’s popularity lies largely in the Bhojpuri film industry, where she predominantly works. With more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa enjoys quite a fandom of her own.

    She keeps instilling terror in the minds of her followers with her appearance. Her admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her old songs is reviving in the meanwhile.

    On YouTube, the song from Tere Naam called Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi has gotten 1.6k likes and 2,417,612 views so far.

    The song highlights Monalisa's daring dancing and appearance. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video. 

    The song is sung by popular actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav and Indu Sonali. Pyare Lal Yadav and Bipin Bahar have written the lyrics. And the music was given Rajesh and Rajnish.

    In addition to Bengali, Hindi, and Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked on Telugu and Odisha films. She debuted on Salman Khan's reality series Bigg Boss, where her Hindi singing skills were well-liked by the audience.

