Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh’s SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in ‘Daiya Re Daiya’ grabs attention

Bhojpuri SEXY video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s song ‘Daiya Re Daiya’ from Dhadkan goes viral on social media and YouTube-WATCH it here

Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri celebrity, and actor Pawan Singh are two of the most admired couples on the big screen. The duo's hot dance performances are popular, and fans adore them for their electric chemistry.

Akshara and Pawan's love songs frequently trend on social media, and a dance video of them has just gone viral. This viral dance number has everyone screaming 'hot,' from Akshara's sensual dances to intimate moments with Pawan. (WATCH VIDEO)

The Bigg Boss OTT actress shows off her killer skills with the actor in the popular social media video. Akshara was sultry in a pink saree with a deep blouse that revealed her considerable cleavage. Pawan also looked sharp in a baby pink t-shirt and pants.

The actor was spotted holding Akshara's stomach at one point, and the way he did it is simply too hot to bear! Akshara and Pawan looked incredible in the video, and their dynamic dancing movements and chemistry deserve praise.

Fans flooded the video's comment area with praise for the actors, calling them "the finest pair in the industry." One impressed fan commented, “Super duper hit song Kitna mast Jodi Hai Bhojpuri industry Mein Jodi sabse superhit hai Jodi Jab Jab Aata Hai Bhojpuri mein to Dhamali Maza deta hai Dhamaal machayenge abhi bhi movie Karenge.”

