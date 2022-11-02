Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh’s SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in ‘Daiya Re Daiya’ grabs attention

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh’s song ‘Daiya Re Daiya’ from Dhadkan goes viral on social media and YouTube-WATCH it here

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri celebrity, and actor Pawan Singh are two of the most admired couples on the big screen. The duo's hot dance performances are popular, and fans adore them for their electric chemistry.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara and Pawan's love songs frequently trend on social media, and a dance video of them has just gone viral. This viral dance number has everyone screaming 'hot,' from Akshara's sensual dances to intimate moments with Pawan. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bigg Boss OTT actress shows off her killer skills with the actor in the popular social media video. Akshara was sultry in a pink saree with a deep blouse that revealed her considerable cleavage. Pawan also looked sharp in a baby pink t-shirt and pants.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actor was spotted holding Akshara's stomach at one point, and the way he did it is simply too hot to bear! Akshara and Pawan looked incredible in the video, and their dynamic dancing movements and chemistry deserve praise.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans flooded the video's comment area with praise for the actors, calling them "the finest pair in the industry." One impressed fan commented, “Super duper hit song Kitna mast Jodi Hai Bhojpuri industry Mein Jodi sabse superhit hai Jodi Jab Jab Aata Hai Bhojpuri mein to Dhamali Maza deta hai Dhamaal machayenge abhi bhi movie Karenge.” 

     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has received 2,779,621 views up till now. This song is increasingly getting viral. Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have a huge fan following.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday drb

    Here’s how ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about RBA

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

    On Shah Rukh Khan birthday makers drop teaser of Pathaan watch drb

    'Pathaan' teaser out on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday; WATCH

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report

    Rajinikanth Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar RBA

    Rajinikanth, Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament history, twitter thrilled-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in tournament history

    Elephant curiously peeking into mahout's phone amazed netizens; watch viral video here - gps

    Elephant curiously peeking into mahout's phone amazed netizens; watch viral video here

    Congress leader Nitin Raut sustains injuries after 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana AJR

    Congress' Nitin Raut sustains injuries after being 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

    football Can Barcelona make inroads in Europa League? Here's what boss Xavi Hernandez believes snt

    Can Barcelona make inroads in Europa League? Here's what boss Xavi believes

    Apple iPhone users will be able to access Airtel 5G Jio 5G services from next week gcw

    Apple iPhone users will be able to access Airtel 5G, Jio 5G services from next week

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon