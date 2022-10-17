Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in red blouse will make you crazy-WATCH

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 5:18 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Another "Paatar Chhitar" song grabs fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to go popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Another "Paatar Chhitar" song is catching fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The pair performed some amazing dancing to the music. Users on social media are quickly disseminating this song, and they appear to be really taken with this couple's romance. As of this writing, 22 million people have viewed the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's fans enjoy seeing them together. They enjoy the greatest popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have incredibly fantastic chemistry that makes the videos worth viewing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya from Sarkar Raj was sung by Pawan Singh and Honey B. The song is written by Manoj Matalbi.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the song, they performed an outstanding dance. On social media, this song is quickly gaining popularity, and internet users like this couple's romance.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Kantara Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film RBA

    Kantara: Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film

    I quit said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of physical abuse drb

    ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

    Drishyam 2 trailer Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel? drb

    Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9 AJR

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon