Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in red blouse will make you crazy-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Another "Paatar Chhitar" song grabs fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are astonished by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song.

One of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to go popular.

The pair performed some amazing dancing to the music. Users on social media are quickly disseminating this song, and they appear to be really taken with this couple's romance. As of this writing, 22 million people have viewed the video.

This song is spreading like wildfire. There is a sizable fan base for Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh.

This couple's fans enjoy seeing them together. They enjoy the greatest popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have incredibly fantastic chemistry that makes the videos worth viewing.



Song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya from Sarkar Raj was sung by Pawan Singh and Honey B. The song is written by Manoj Matalbi.



