Bheemla Nayak star Pawan Kalyan escapes mishap; watch this scary video (Watch)

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest names in Tollywood, and recently, he suffered a minor accident while rallying for his political party.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated film Bheemla Nayak is set to release on February 25. The movie also features Rana Daggubati, and it's digital rights have been sold to OTT platforms Disney+Hotstar and Aha for a hefty price.



Sagar K Chandra directs Bheemla Nayak. The film is a remake of Malayalam’s super hit action drama Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Besides Rana and Pawan, the film also features Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam and Murali Sharma.



Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and another untitled film. Pawan recently escaped a mishap during a roadshow when he slipped and fell from his car.



We all know Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan following. Sometimes fans enthusiasm and loves prove to be dangerous for the stars. Likewise, a few days ago, Pawan Kalyan was out for a roadshow when he slipped off his car when a fan tried to hug him.



The video went viral on the internet, where we can see the actor standing on his car rooftop and waving at his fans. Suddenly one fan jumped on him to hug that, causing him to fall. Luckily, he was back on his feet and balanced himself after slipping down. Watch the video here.

