December 27 Tamil Movie Releases: This compilation lists the Tamil films slated for release in the last week of December 2024.

Barroz to Alangu-12 South movies releasing on Christmas weekend

While Viduthalai Part 2 is enjoying a successful run, a dozen films are set to release on December 27th. This compilation details those films.

Alangu

Alangu Directed by S.P. Shakthivel, Alangu, produced by Anbumani Ramadoss's daughter Sangamitra, revolves around the relationship between a man and a dog. It releases on December 27th.

The Smile Man

The Smile Man This thriller, starring Sarathkumar and directed by Shyam Praveen, with music by Gowaskar Avinash, is also set for a December 27th release.

Rajakili

Rajakili Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Thambi Ramaiah's son, Umapathy, Rajakili stars Thambi Ramaiah himself, who also wrote the story, dialogues, and music. It releases on December 27th.

Thiru Manickam

Thiru Manickam Directed by Nanda Periyasamy, Thiru Manickam stars Samuthirakani. With music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, it also releases on December 27th.

Kooran

Kooran Directed by Nithin, Kooran stars Vijay's father S.A. Chandrasekhar, Robo Shankar's daughter Indraja, and director Balaji Sakthivel. It's also releasing on December 27th.

Barroz

Barroz This fantasy film, directed by and starring Mohanlal, with music by Lydian Nadhaswaram, is set for a Christmas release on December 25th.

Small Budget Films

Small Budget Films Small-budget films like Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren, Idhu Unakku Thevaiya, Nenju Porukkuthillaiye, Bheema Sirtrundi, Kiccha Sudeep's Max, and Vaagai are also releasing this week.

Latest Videos