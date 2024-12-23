Barroz to Alangu-12 South movies releasing on Christmas weekend

December 27 Tamil Movie Releases: This compilation lists the Tamil films slated for release in the last week of December 2024.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

While Viduthalai Part 2 is enjoying a successful run, a dozen films are set to release on December 27th. This compilation details those films.

article_image2

Alangu

Directed by S.P. Shakthivel, Alangu, produced by Anbumani Ramadoss's daughter Sangamitra, revolves around the relationship between a man and a dog. It releases on December 27th.

article_image3

The Smile Man

This thriller, starring Sarathkumar and directed by Shyam Praveen, with music by Gowaskar Avinash, is also set for a December 27th release.

article_image4

Rajakili

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Thambi Ramaiah's son, Umapathy, Rajakili stars Thambi Ramaiah himself, who also wrote the story, dialogues, and music. It releases on December 27th.

article_image5

Thiru Manickam

Directed by Nanda Periyasamy, Thiru Manickam stars Samuthirakani. With music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, it also releases on December 27th.

article_image6

Kooran

Directed by Nithin, Kooran stars Vijay's father S.A. Chandrasekhar, Robo Shankar's daughter Indraja, and director Balaji Sakthivel. It's also releasing on December 27th.

article_image7

Barroz

This fantasy film, directed by and starring Mohanlal, with music by Lydian Nadhaswaram, is set for a Christmas release on December 25th.

article_image8

Small Budget Films

Small-budget films like Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren, Idhu Unakku Thevaiya, Nenju Porukkuthillaiye, Bheema Sirtrundi, Kiccha Sudeep's Max, and Vaagai are also releasing this week.

