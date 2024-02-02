Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bananas to Mangoes: 7 fruits you MUST avoid if you are trying to loose weight

    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

    Limit high-sugar fruits like bananas, grapes, mangoes, cherries, and pineapples when aiming for weight loss. While nutritious, moderate intake is crucial to manage calories and sugars

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Navigating weight loss requires mindful food choices. Some fruits, like bananas and mangoes, though nutritious, are higher in sugars and calories. Moderation, along with a varied diet, is key to achieving sustainable weight loss

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Pineapple: Pineapple is sweet and can contribute to your sugar intake. It's nutritious but should be consumed in moderation when trying to lose weight

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Cherries: Cherries are rich in antioxidants but also contain natural sugars. Be cautious with the portion size to manage your calorie intake

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Mangoes: Mangoes are delicious but are relatively high in sugar and calories. Moderation is key when incorporating mangoes into your weight loss plan

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Grapes: Grapes are sweet and can add up in terms of calories due to their natural sugars. Opt for smaller portions if you include grapes in your diet

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Bananas: While bananas are a good source of potassium and other nutrients, they are also higher in carbohydrates and natural sugars

