Bananas to Mangoes: 7 fruits you MUST avoid if you are trying to loose weight

Limit high-sugar fruits like bananas, grapes, mangoes, cherries, and pineapples when aiming for weight loss. While nutritious, moderate intake is crucial to manage calories and sugars

Navigating weight loss requires mindful food choices. Some fruits, like bananas and mangoes, though nutritious, are higher in sugars and calories. Moderation, along with a varied diet, is key to achieving sustainable weight loss

Pineapple: Pineapple is sweet and can contribute to your sugar intake. It's nutritious but should be consumed in moderation when trying to lose weight

Cherries: Cherries are rich in antioxidants but also contain natural sugars. Be cautious with the portion size to manage your calorie intake

Mangoes: Mangoes are delicious but are relatively high in sugar and calories. Moderation is key when incorporating mangoes into your weight loss plan

Grapes: Grapes are sweet and can add up in terms of calories due to their natural sugars. Opt for smaller portions if you include grapes in your diet

Bananas: While bananas are a good source of potassium and other nutrients, they are also higher in carbohydrates and natural sugars