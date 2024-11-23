Badshah OPENS up on dating rumors with Pakistani actress Hania Amir; Here's what he said

Rapper Badshah recently addressed rumors about his relationship with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, clarifying that they share a close friendship often misunderstood by others. The speculation began with their shared pictures from Dubai and frequent social media interactions, fueling public curiosity about their bond

Rapper Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Amir recently shared pictures from Dubai as they went on a coffee date together. There social media interactions are also reported in the media. Badshah now opened up on their bond. He went on to say that their close bond is often misinterpreted by the media

Speaking at Sahitya AajTak 2024, Badshah shared that Hania Aamir is a close friend, and their camaraderie often leads to misinterpretations. He mentioned that they enjoy each other's company and emphasized that both are content in their respective lives

The duo's frequent interactions on social media have added fuel to the rumors. From showering praise on each other to sharing moments from their time together, fans often misconstrue their posts as hints of a romantic relationship

On November 17, Hania attended Badshah's concert in Dubai, sparking fresh rumors. A video showed her bowing respectfully to him, a gesture he mirrored. Afterward, they hugged warmly, and Badshah urged the crowd to applaud her. Hania called him a "rockstar" and praised his talent in her Instagram story

The dating rumors initially surfaced in December 2023, when the two posted pictures together from their Dubai trip. A particular photo from a night out went viral, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Hania had previously responded to the rumors by expressing frustration. She remarked that if she were married, many such assumptions would not arise, subtly dismissing the claims linking her to Badshah romantically

