Arjun Kapoor gets new tattoo, pays tribute to his mother; check pictures

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, was last seen in Singham Again shared an emotional social media post, showing a new tattoo devoted to his late mother, Mona Kapoor. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 4:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor recently uploaded a touching Instagram image, revealing a new tattoo honouring his late mother, Mona Kapoor. The tattoo, which says "Rab Rakha" (May God be with you), is a homage to a statement his mother frequently repeated to him in both happy and terrible situations.

article_image2

Arjun posted a photo of the tattoo alongside an emotive remark about her continuing influence in his life.

article_image3

In his post, Arjun wrote, "My mother always said this (Rab Rakha) – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me (sic)."

article_image4

The actor also explained the meaning of the tattoo, stating that he got it just before the release of Singham Again, which marked the start of a new chapter in his career. He played the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's newest cop drama. He explained that the phrases serve as a reminder of his mother's religion lessons, which continue to influence him.
 

article_image5

"I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan," Arjun added, alongside a heartfelt tribute to his mother for instilling in him the importance of faith. He signed off his post with, "Rab Rakha, always."

article_image6

The emotional note resonated with many of Arjun's Instagram followers. Parineeti Chopra and Remo D'Souza posted heart emojis in the comments section.

The actor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, also commented, "Rab Rakha (hug and red heart emoji)." Arjun Kapoor's mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, died after battling cancer on March 25, 2012.

