Anushka Shetty Net Worth: Know about her income, luxury cars, wealth, and properties

Anushka Shetty has been in the film industry for two decades, delivering numerous hits and blockbusters. Her net worth and asset details are quite impressive.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

Director Puri Jagannadh introduced her to the silver screen. Anushka, a professional yoga teacher, auditioned for the movie Super. Nagarjuna chose her as his co-star, reportedly impressed by her presence. She went on to star with him in several films after Super.

Vikramarkudu gave Anushka her break, while Arundhati, Billa, and Mirchi elevated her to star status. Baahubali made her a pan-Indian sensation. Known for being non-controversial, she reportedly charges a reasonable remuneration.

Anushka currently charges around Rs. 6 crores per film. Her assets include a house in Hyderabad worth Rs. 12 crores and a farmhouse on the city's outskirts. She is also rumored to own properties in Bengaluru and Mangalore.

Anushka Shetty has a luxury car collection, including a Toyota Corolla Altis (Rs. 20 lakhs), an Audi Q5 (Rs. 59.88 lakhs), an Audi A6 (Rs. 59 lakhs), and a BMW 6 Series (Rs. 70 lakhs).
 

Anushka earns over a crore rupees per month. Her net worth was estimated at Rs. 124 crores in 2022 and Rs. 134 crores in 2023. This is believed to be her total net worth, which may have increased further this year.

 

Post-Baahubali, Anushka has been selective with her films. Since Baahubali 2 in 2017, she's acted in Bhaagamathie, Nishabdham, and Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. She is currently filming a lady-oriented movie titled Ghathi, directed by Krish.

Anushka gained weight for Size Zero, a decision she seemingly hasn't fully recovered from. She remains heavier than her earlier appearance. She has also not revealed any plans for marriage.

