    Ananya Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress raises temperature in HOT attires for 'Dream Girl 2' promotion

    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Ananya Pandey can be seen in a different attire every day for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana. From the traditional look to giving off Barbie vibes to flaunting her gorgeous neckline, she brings in fresh new looks for her fans each day.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Pandey stands out as one of Bollywood's most alluring actresses today. Her striking appearance, fit physique, and self-assured demeanor make her a fashion chameleon, effortlessly carrying off a diverse range of outfits daily. Her wardrobe variety is on display during the promotional events for her upcoming movie, 'Dream Girl 2'.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Pandey looks absolutely gorgeous in this black mini-dress. The off-shoulder and low neckline highlight her cleavage beautifully.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    This pink long-skirt and full-sleeve crop top paired with pink high-heels absolutely gives off Barbie vibes.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    This neon attire for 'Dream Girl 2' promotion with baggy pants and bralette top shows off her sexy curves and hot neckline beautifully.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    This body-hugging dress with green floral patterns too highlights Ananya Pandey's sexy curves beautifully. The dress is simple yet elegant.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    This white cole shoulder white attire paired with silver coloured jewellery is another 'Dream Girl 2' promotional out fill that highlights that sometimes simplicity is the best.

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Pandey seems to have mostly simple and sexy with her 'Dream Girl 2' promotional looks. The actress oozes hotness in this red dress.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    In 'Dream Girl 2', Ananya Pandey's role as Pari finds herself attracted to Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana), a man of intellect and ambition. Unbeknownst to Pari, Karamveer is also the enigmatic Dream Girl, a renowned female phone sex operator.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Ananya Pander and her 'Dream Girl 2' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana rock in traditional attires for their promotion. Fans cannot wait to see them on-screen together on August 25.

