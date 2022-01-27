  • Facebook
    Ananya Panday gets trolled again; this time, she almost had oops moment in mini red dress (Pictures)

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
    Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has gone viral on the internet, nearly suffering an oops moment. She donned a sexy red mini dress at Gehraiyaan promotion

    For many days, actress Ananya Panday has been getting trolled for her outfit choices. Yes, during Gehraiyaan's promotion day two, she was seen in a bra top in the chilly-windy weather, and she was seen shivering while posing for the shutterbugs. Her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi later lends Ananya Panday his blazer.

    Next day, Ananya Panday turned up in a sexy red mini dress for the day 3 promotion along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yes, she looked sexy in the mini dress, but Ananya seemed very uncomfortable and nearly suffering an oops moment. A video also went viral showing the same.
     

    The video clip shows Ananya holding and adjusting her mini dress while walking down a few stairs at a five-star hotel. Look at that, one social media user wrote, “Such a great struggle to manage these shorts.

    Big salute for your struggle." Another one wrote, “She’s clearly uncomfortable in that dress." “What’s the point of wearing such an outfit when you look so uncomfortable," a third user remarked.
     

    Talking about Ananya's outfit, she donned Magda Butrym's creation which was once seen on Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, while she appeared as a guest at The Late Late Show with James Corden.
     

    The vibrant dress came with voguish bell sleeves and a ruched mini skirt silhouette. It also puffed of floral ruffle embellishments, boosting the drama quotient. Also Read: Ananya Panday trolled for wearing bikini top in windy-chilly weather; Siddhant covers her with his blazer

    If you want the same dress, it is currently on sale and is available for ($870) Rs 65,042, as mentioned on the website. However, the original price is over Rs 1 lakh ($1450). Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past

