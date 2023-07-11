Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance goes viral-watch

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress photos: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's sensuous and seductive performance on 'Nisha Me Chadhal Ba,' is a must-see; watch video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey are the most well-known Bhojpuri combo. They captivate the audience with their beautiful connection and searing romance.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    With their remarkable and spectacular performances to the dance and love tunes, they have given countless successes.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their songs are constantly making the rounds on the internet and gaining much attention on social media.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's sensual performance on the song 'Nisha Me Chadhal Ba' has gone viral. Online viewers praise and love the couple for their dynamic and hot dance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are heating up with their hot and intense dance performances. Their 'over-the-top' performance takes your breath away.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali Dubey's gorgeous image in the black gown throughout the song entices Nirahua. Nirahua's outstanding acting compliments her.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song's highlight is Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's blazing performance. The way they are romancing each other will captivate you.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The captivating expressions are causing a stir online. It has gone viral on the internet, with 843,018 views on YouTube. The comment area has been flooded with love and praise from online users.

