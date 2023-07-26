Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua and Amrapali's hit song 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' is really too hot to handle; watch the video.
     

    Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are noted for their on-screen and off-screen relationship. The Bhojpuri actors have returned with yet another sexy song video, 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor,' which has gone viral.

    The song, sung by Rajnish and Kalpana Patowary, depicts Nirahua and Amrapali in a passionate and romantic avatar, and their bold romance is enough to get you sweat. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Nirahua and Amrapali can be seen tormenting one other in the most sensual way conceivable in the video. The mesmerising emotions of Nirahua and Amrapali add to the song's attraction.

    The intimate sequence in which Nirahua teases Amrapali is the video's centrepiece. The song was shot in a bedroom and included Nirahua and Amrapali dressed casually to enhance their sizzling chemistry.

    Nirahua and Amrapali have appeared in multiple Bhojpuri films together, and their on-screen chemistry is well-liked by viewers.

    On YouTube, the song has already received millions of views. Fans can't get enough of Nirahua and Amrapali's chemistry in the song.

    They have already provided numerous hit songs, and 'Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor' is just another addition to their list of great collaborations. The song was an instant hit among Bhojpuri music fans.
     

