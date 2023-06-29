Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua’s bedroom song ‘Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha' goes viral-WATCH
Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua's bold and sizzling romance with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani on ‘Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha;’ on YouTube, this video has 35,348,457 views. In the post's comments section, readers praised the trio.
Nirahua, a popular Bhojpuri actor known for his dynamic on-screen appearance, has found himself in a tense situation in his song 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha.'
Nirahua, who co-stars alongside outstanding actresses Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani, plays a guy who is involved in a hot affair with both of his on-screen spouses. Their intense on-screen romance has sparked an internet frenzy.
Nirahua's latest film offers a fresh take on the typical love triangle, with him sharing an intense and passionate relationship with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani on the song 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha.'
The three actors' relationship is evident, with each bringing their unique charisma and magnetism to the screen. Their sensual kisses and heated meetings have sparked interest on social media.
The hot relationship between Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani has undoubtedly heated up the internet.
The hot kisses filmed on film have become the talk of the town, sparking several opinions and conversations. The internet buzz around the film demonstrates Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani's enormous popularity.
Fans of Bhojpuri cinema would like the film starring Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani. The unusual love triangle, along with the performers' on-screen chemistry.
On YouTube, this video has 35,348,457 views. In the post's comments section, readers praised the trio.