    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua’s bedroom song ‘Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Nirahua's bold and sizzling romance with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani on ‘Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha;’ on YouTube, this video has 35,348,457 views. In the post's comments section, readers praised the trio.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua, a popular Bhojpuri actor known for his dynamic on-screen appearance, has found himself in a tense situation in his song 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha.'
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua, who co-stars alongside outstanding actresses Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani, plays a guy who is involved in a hot affair with both of his on-screen spouses. Their intense on-screen romance has sparked an internet frenzy.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua's latest film offers a fresh take on the typical love triangle, with him sharing an intense and passionate relationship with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani on the song 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diha.'
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The three actors' relationship is evident, with each bringing their unique charisma and magnetism to the screen. Their sensual kisses and heated meetings have sparked interest on social media.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The hot relationship between Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani has undoubtedly heated up the internet.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The hot kisses filmed on film have become the talk of the town, sparking several opinions and conversations. The internet buzz around the film demonstrates Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani's enormous popularity.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of Bhojpuri cinema would like the film starring Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani. The unusual love triangle, along with the performers' on-screen chemistry.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, this video has 35,348,457 views. In the post's comments section, readers praised the trio.

