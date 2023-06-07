Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actresses, Nirahua's bedroom song goes viral

Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua's steamy bedroom romance with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani on 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diya' will captivate you; watch the video.

The Bhojpuri film industry is growing in popularity, with internet fans praising the songs and films for their smooth dancing and hot chemistry.



Nirahua is one of several performers who rose to prominence and had a large fan following. (WATCH VIDEO)

Nirahua has a large fan following who enjoys watching his performances. His connection with his co-stars helped him establish himself as a romantic actor, and his song 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diya' is no exception.

In the song called 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diya', NIrahua is seen romancing Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani.

The actors' bedroom romance and sensual kiss drew the most attention. Nirahua's bedroom romance with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani will captivate you.

Nirahua kisses both of them Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani, and the scene became viral on the internet.

The song is sung by Kalpana, and the lyrics are written by Pyare Lal Yadav. The music is given by Rajesh - Rajneesh.