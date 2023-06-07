Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actresses, Nirahua's bedroom song goes viral

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Nirahua's steamy bedroom romance with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani on 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diya' will captivate you; watch the video.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film industry is growing in popularity, with internet fans praising the songs and films for their smooth dancing and hot chemistry.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTubePhoto Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nirahua is one of several performers who rose to prominence and had a large fan following. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Nirahua has a large fan following who enjoys watching his performances. His connection with his co-stars helped him establish himself as a romantic actor, and his song 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diya' is no exception.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the song called 'Jhumka Jhulaniya Diya', NIrahua is seen romancing Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actors' bedroom romance and sensual kiss drew the most attention. Nirahua's bedroom romance with Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani will captivate you.

    article_image6

    Nirahua kisses both of them Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani, and the scene became viral on the internet.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is sung by Kalpana, and the lyrics are written by Pyare Lal Yadav. The music is given by Rajesh - Rajneesh.

