Allu Arjun expresses pain over character assassination in Sandhya theater case; Here's what he said

Actor Allu Arjun reacted to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's comments about him in the assembly. He expressed grief, stating that his character was being assassinated.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

The Sandhya Theater incident continues to escalate, turning into a CM Revanth Reddy vs. Allu Arjun situation. Allu Arjun reacted to CM Revanth Reddy's comments in the assembly. On Saturday, he spoke to the media, stating that the incident was purely accidental and very unfortunate. He expressed his condolences to the deceased woman's family and expressed happiness over Sritej's recovery.

article_image2

Bunny further stated that false accusations are being made against him and his character is being assassinated, which is deeply hurtful. He clarified that he has never made any mistakes and denied the roadshow allegations. He mentioned proceeding with police permission and that his team and the theater management informed him about overcrowding, prompting him to leave.

He clarified that he didn't conduct a roadshow, but fans gathered in large numbers. To avoid appearing arrogant, he greeted them from the car. He emphasized that fans move only on his instruction and that he followed police advice. He did this out of necessity, not to celebrate.

article_image3

Bunny stated that he makes films for the audience's enjoyment and aims to enhance Telugu pride. He expressed sadness over accusations of not taking responsibility for Sritej, while assuring full cooperation. He pointed out a communication gap and false accusations leading to character assassination. He lamented the overnight damage to his 20 years of hard work and credibility.

He learned about the incident the following morning and responded via video. He intended to visit Sritej in the hospital but refrained due to advice from hospital authorities and his friend Bunny Vas, citing legal concerns surrounding the case.

article_image4

Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theater with his team on the night of the 'Pushpa 2' premiere to watch the film amidst fans and boost their enthusiasm. A stampede ensued due to the large crowd gathered to see him. A female fan, Revathi, died, and her son, Sritej, is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

Chikkadpally police filed cases against the theater management and Allu Arjun based on a complaint from Revathi's husband, Bhaskar. Allu Arjun was arrested and remanded by the Nampally court. He was later released on interim bail by the High Court but spent the night in jail.

