Allu Arjun arrest case: Here's how Pushpa 2 star spent last night inside jail

Allu Arjun, who was arrested at 12 pm on Friday, was released on interim bail on Saturday morning. Police officials escorted Allu Arjun home with heavy security.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Allu Arjun Release

Arrested at 12 pm on Friday, Allu Arjun was released on interim bail Saturday morning. Police escorted him home with heavy security. His release, initially expected Friday evening, was delayed due to unuploaded High Court bail order copies.

article_image2

Allu Arjun

The controversy began with a tragedy on December 4th during the Pushpa 2 premiere show at Sandhya Theater. A stampede led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi, and her son remains hospitalized. Police filed charges against Allu Arjun and the theater management for an unauthorized visit that allegedly triggered the incident. Allu Arjun responded by announcing 2.5 million in aid for Revathi's family.

article_image3

Following the incident, police initiated an investigation. On Friday around 11:30 am, Allu Arjun was arrested at his residence. After a brief exchange, he cooperated and went to the police station, then to court. The court remanded him for 14 days, and he was transferred to Chanchalguda Jail after medical examinations.

article_image4

Allu Aravind and the Mega family reportedly worked to secure Allu Arjun's release. Lawyer Niranjan Reddy argued for his bail in the High Court, contending that the incident was a stampede and shouldn't be attributed to Allu Arjun. The court granted interim bail in the evening, with Allu Arjun's personal recognizance and a 50,000 bond.

article_image5

Although his release was imminent, jail authorities delayed it due to the unuploaded High Court order copy, postponing it to Saturday morning. Allu Aravind and his father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, waited at the jail. Frustrated by the delay, Allu Aravind reportedly left in a cab.

article_image6

Allu Arjun reportedly faced difficulties in jail. Despite being allocated a Class 1 barrack, he only consumed tea and snacks, refusing other food and sleeping on the floor despite being offered a new blanket. He was released Saturday morning through a different gate with police escort to minimize media attention. His statement on the incident is now awaited.

