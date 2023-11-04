Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ali Merchant-Andleeb Zaidi's dreamy wedding pictures give 'fairytale' vibes - SEE PHOTOS

    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    After a long wait and teasing the fans with mushy romantic photos of himself and model girlfriend Andleeb, the much-awaited wedding photos of renowned DJ and TV star Ali Merchant and now wife Andleeb Zaidi are out, which look like straight out of a fairytale.

    article_image1

    Image: PR Handout

    Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi have tied the knot and got hitched to each other for an eternity. After much await, their dreamy wedding photos are finally out, in which both Ali and his wife Andleeb look like a royal couple who are totally painting the town red with their love.

    article_image2

    Image: PR Handout

    Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi exude royal couple vibes in this photo, wherein both of them are twinning in off-white colour wedding outfits.

    article_image3

    Image: PR Handout

    Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi give an adorable pose as Ali is kissing his wife Andleeb's forehead in the snap shot.

    article_image4

    Image: PR Handout

    Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi look breath-taking and give out the royal-era vibes in this white wedding attire, where Ali looks lovingly at his wife, Andleeb.

    article_image5

    Image: PR Handout

    Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi look stunning, with eyes full of love at each other, signifying the new phase of their life as a married couple in the photo.

