    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song will make your go crazy-WATCH

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's steamy bedroom scene in the song 'Baj Jaai Chhagal' has taken over the internet. On YouTube, the song has over 2.8M views and counting.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities, which he has demonstrated in films and songs. His songs became popular on social media, earning him the label of 'Trending Star' from his followers.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His song 'Baj Jai Chhagal' creates waves; fans love his chemistry with Akshara Singh on the track. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh in a hot bedroom romance. On YouTube, the song, Baj Jaai Chhagal has over 2.8M views and counting.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their stunning costumes are enough to win your heart. They seem incredible when romancing each other.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans like the duo's connection and lavish them with praise and respect for their performance. Akshara Singh are looking stunning in this song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is about sizzling chemistry and is driving the crowd insane. Fans love the beautiful chemistry, and they are showering the duo with positive comments for their performance.

