Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress and Khesari Lal Yadav's get naughty in the song 'Lalten'

Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's romantic song “Lalten” from the film 'Ae Balma Bihar Wala' goes viral with 436k plus views.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav, a well-known Bhojpuri megastar, usually makes news for his music and videos. The internet is now booming with Khesari Lal's song "Lalten."

Fans go berserk during Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal's sensual dance in the song, which highlights them. The video has garnered 436k views, which indicates his popularity. (WATCH VIDEO)



Fans are going crazy about Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's on-screen chemistry and dancing routines. His fans are watching the video many times, and the comments area is filled with glowing compliments.

Along with their song and romance, Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh are receiving praise for their acting abilities. The bulk of Bhojpuri actors favours them. The two have such amazing chemistry together that the videos are worth seeing.



