    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress and Khesari Lal Yadav's get naughty in the song 'Lalten'

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh's romantic song “Lalten” from the film 'Ae Balma Bihar Wala' goes viral with 436k plus views.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a well-known Bhojpuri megastar, usually makes news for his music and videos. The internet is now booming with Khesari Lal's song "Lalten."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans go berserk during Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal's sensual dance in the song, which highlights them. The video has garnered 436k views, which indicates his popularity. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are going crazy about Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's on-screen chemistry and dancing routines. His fans are watching the video many times, and the comments area is filled with glowing compliments.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Along with their song and romance, Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh are receiving praise for their acting abilities. The bulk of Bhojpuri actors favours them. The two have such amazing chemistry together that the videos are worth seeing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music composed by Chhote Baba is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, Indu Sonali, Khusubu Jain, and others.The two are enthralling the crowd with their dynamic performance. You'll like seeing this film, which is gaining more and more attention. 

