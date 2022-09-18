Akshara Singh MMS LEAKED: Bhojpuri actress FINALLY opens up about her SEX scandal, calls it 'cheap stunt'

While Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's leaked video has been making headlines for some time, it is the first time the actor has opened up about the happening.

Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant, has made news again, but this time for all the wrong reasons.



Akshara Singh's MMS just became viral online and is currently being extensively circulated on social media sites. Even though the leaked video has been in the news for a while, this is the first time Akshara Singh has spoken out about it.



Akshara described it as a cheap trick in an interview with TOI, adding, "Whoever did such an act, I do not care about all these things. Someone made a statement. Even I haven't watched the mms video yet. Do you want to know whether I'm in this viral video? I'm not going to cry over such a cheap act, and it doesn't bother me."



For the unversed, an intimate MMS has been leaked online and is going viral. And a section of social media is arguing that the female from the video is none other than Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.



