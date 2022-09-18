Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh MMS LEAKED: Bhojpuri actress FINALLY opens up about her SEX scandal, calls it 'cheap stunt'

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    While Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's leaked video has been making headlines for some time, it is the first time the actor has opened up about the happening.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Akshara Singh, a Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant, has made news again, but this time for all the wrong reasons. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh's MMS just became viral online and is currently being extensively circulated on social media sites. Even though the leaked video has been in the news for a while, this is the first time Akshara Singh has spoken out about it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Akshara described it as a cheap trick in an interview with TOI, adding, "Whoever did such an act, I do not care about all these things. Someone made a statement. Even I haven't watched the mms video yet. Do you want to know whether I'm in this viral video? I'm not going to cry over such a cheap act, and it doesn't bother me."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the unversed, an intimate MMS has been leaked online and is going viral. And a section of social media is arguing that the female from the video is none other than Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video shows a woman and her lover in an intimate position. Social media has been split into two groups, one of which maintains that the lady in the video is Akshara and the other disagrees, even though there is no evidence to support either claim. Before this, actress Kajal Raghwani and Trishakar Madhu were involved in the MMS leak scandal.

