Akshara Singh BOLD video: Bhojpuri actress' sizzling dance moves in new song ‘Billo Rani,’ goes VIRAL

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's fans are going crazy after watching her fresh new song 'Billo Rani,' take a look

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri business is expanding significantly, and songs and videos continue to trend on YouTube. Akshara Singh, the industry's most popular face, is still in the spotlight for videos and controversy.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh's new song ‘Billo Rani,’ has once again captured the hearts of her admirers. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh is seen shattering all records in this video with her hot and sensual appearance. The song 'Billo Rani' is causing quite a stir on the Internet.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This video is too hot to handle for fans. Akshara is shown in two distinct outfits in this scene, one in silver and the other in a black patterned co-ord set.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Regarding fans' reactions to the song, they love it, and this video has lately received 1,943,462 views in just a few days.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube