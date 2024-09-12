Ajayante Randam Moshanam in theatres: 7 reasons to watch Tovino Thomas' Onam release

The Malayalam action-adventure film "Ajayante Randam Moshanam" (ARM) was released on September 12, 2024, starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Jithin Laal. With a budget of ₹30 crore, the film is expected to perform well at the box office. Here are seven reasons to watch the movie, which spans three generations and features a talented cast.

"Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)", the much-anticipated Malayalam action-adventure film directed by Jithin Laal and written by Sujith Nambiar, was released today (Sep 12). Produced by Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas, the movie features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, with Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi in supporting roles. The soundtrack is composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The film, which was initially shot in 2D and later converted to 3D, is expected to perform strongly at the box office. It was produced with a budget of ₹30 crore, covering both production and promotional costs. "ARM" premiered on September 12, 2024, aligning with the Onam festival. Here let us look at seven reasons to watch the Tovino-starrer movie set in three generations.

Audience verdict

The audience's reaction to "Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)" was eagerly awaited. After the initial few shows of the movie, the viewer reviews are generally positive. Many call it a visually captivating film with a beautiful folk tale at its core. Jithin Laal's direction and Jomon T John's cinematography are receiving high praise and the movie is very well poised to do well at the box office.

Premise

Set in northern Kerala and spanning three different eras—the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s—the film follows the lives of three generations of heroes: Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, all played by Tovino Thomas. These characters, connected by their lineage, are dedicated to protecting their land's most valuable treasure.

Cast and crew

"Ajayante Randam Moshanam" features a notable cast including Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, and Aishwarya Rajesh. The supporting cast includes Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Jagadish, and Pramod Shetty, with additional performances by Aju Varghese and Sudheesh.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino play three characters, set in three periods, in the movie. This has already added to the hype of the movie and audience are eager to see the story unfold in big screens.

Direction, script, and music

Directed by Jithin Laal and scripted by Sujith Nambiar, the music and background score of the movie are by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, with additional screenplay contributions by Deepu Pradeep.

Mohanlal and Vikram

It has been recently revealed that Mohanlal has lent his voice to the 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' in Malayalam and the voice of Vikram will be heard in the Tamil version. This has made this highly-anticipated movie even bigger. Posters of both the actors were shared by the makers of the movie ahead of its release.

Technical team

Cinematography by Jomon T. John ISC and editing by Shameer Muhammed. Badusha NM designed the project, Santhosh Krishnan served as the line producer, and Prince Raphel and Harshan Pattazhy were the production controllers. Gokuldas was the production designer, Praveen Varma handled costumes, and Ronex Xavier managed makeup and hair. Stunt coordination was by Vikram Mor and Pheonix Prabhu, with choreography by Lalitha Shobi. Creative direction was led by Dipil Dev, with Sreelaal as the chief associate director and Anish Ravindran as the chief associate cinematographer. Sound design was by Sachin & Hariharan (Sync Cinema), with audiography by M. R. Rajakrishnan. Shaneem Zayed was the casting director, and Appu N Bhattathiri oversaw post-production. VFX supervision was handled by Salim Lahir, with visual effects provided by Envision VFX, Visual Birds Studio, and Mindstein Studios. Glen Castinho was the colorist.



