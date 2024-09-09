Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Celebrities who rocked bold lipstick looks

    From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are the top 5 divas who rocked bold lipstick looks with poise. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 2:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Several celebrities experiment with their makeup and style to make a bold fashion statement. Here, let's take a look at some of the most bold and edgy lipstick looks by Divas. 

    article_image2

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines when she rocked purple lipstick at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. 

    article_image3

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor is known for acing bold looks with confidence. She recently rocked black lipstick with grace and poise. 

    article_image4

    Sonam Kapoor

    The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, is always making headlines with her stunning fashion. She rocks several bold lipstick looks, such as black, brown, blue, green, and more. 

    article_image5

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan recently posted a picture of her chilling and rocking a blue lipstick look. The fans loved her unique choice and interesting style. 

    article_image6

    Rihanna

    International pop star Rihanna is known for rocking bold makeup looks and lipsticks such as black, dark green, and others. 

