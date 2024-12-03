Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone to Anushka-7 actors who DUMPED their LOVERS after becoming famous

Here are 7 Bollywood actors who ended relationships with former partners before achieving fame and moving on with their lives.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Several Bollywood actors dated lesser-known individuals before achieving stardom. This article features 7 actors who ended those relationships and moved on with new partners and successful careers.

article_image2

Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya met during her modelling days and were featured in songs together. They reportedly lived together before parting ways.

article_image3

Anushka Sharma and Zoheb Yusuf dated while modeling in Bangalore. Both moved to Mumbai to pursue Bollywood careers, but Anushka found success while Zoheb returned to Bangalore, ending their relationship.

article_image4

Aishwarya Rai and Rajeev Mulchandani dated during their modeling days. Aishwarya's Miss World win in 1994 launched her Bollywood career.

article_image5

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly had a crush on Avantika Malik during college and visited her on the set of "Just Mohabbat." They later parted ways for unknown reasons.

article_image6

Jacqueline Fernandez and Bahrain's Prince Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa had a two-year relationship that ended after Jacqueline entered Bollywood.

article_image7

Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar were childhood sweethearts and dated before Alia's Bollywood debut in "Student Of The Year."

article_image8

Priyanka Chopra reportedly dated Aseem Merchant before becoming Miss World in 2000. Reports suggest she considered ending her life due to disputes with him.

