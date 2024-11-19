Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Know real reason why Jr Bachchan marry Devdas actress

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who married 17 years ago, are having trouble. Since social media divorce speculations began, Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship has become a film industry topic. Let us read his old interview about their marriage

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who married 17 years ago, appear to be struggling. Since speculations about their divorce began circulating on social media, Aish and Abhishek's relationship has been discussed in the film business. 

article_image2

Several old clips of the pair have acquired substantial momentum on the internet. According to media reports, Abhishek Bachchan did not wish her 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan happy birthday. Amid such claims, Abhishek Bachchan's latest comment regarding her daughter has gone viral. Scroll down for more information. 

article_image3

In an old interview with a leading daily, Abhishek discussed his relationship with Aishwarya and how he handles the pressure to marry the most beautiful woman on earth. He said, "That's not the basis of my relationship with Aishwarya. It's not about - you're hot and let's get married. It's not that. I married her for the human being that she is, not because she is the most successful actor we have or she is the international face of the Indian cinema. It's all because she is one of the most beautiful women.''

article_image4

Abhi stated about their partnership, "We aspire to be good human beings, loving parents, and good professionals at what we do." These epitaphs are not going to last. Today, you are number one; tomorrow, you will not be. I've always been like that. I'm Amitabh Bachchan's son.

article_image5

Abhi commented on Aishwarya's attractiveness, saying, "These faces that we have come off at night without makeup." "I married her for that person." 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak ATG

'I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak

Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie dmn

Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS] ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday ATG

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details ATG

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme vkp

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme

Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced AJR

Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon