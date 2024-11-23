Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Did actress secretly check her husband's phone?

Do Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan secretly check each other's phones? Here's the truth about her alleged suspicions.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. They were married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011. This adorable family inspires family goals.

article_image2

Abhishek and Aishwarya are each other's pillars of support, always praising one another. They frequently share sweet photos on social media. Abhishek once recounted how he met and fell in love with Aishwarya.

article_image3

He explained their long-standing friendship, noting Aishwarya was one of his earliest co-stars. "Our first film was 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke,' which was technically my second film shoot, right after 'Refugee,'" he shared.

article_image4

A resurfaced video reveals Aishwarya Rai's authentic side, showing she's far from a suspicious wife. During 'Sarabjit' promotions, she firmly denied ever checking Abhishek's phone or complaining about co-stars.

article_image5

Abhishek addressed criticism about living with his parents after marrying Aishwarya and having Aaradhya. He affirmed it's the best part of his life, suggesting critics try it for improved self-worth. 

article_image6

Aishwarya and Abhishek starred in several films together before marrying and continued acting in movies like 'Guru' and 'Ravan' afterward.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian Prime Minister dances and enjoys with his family amid violence in Montreal (WATCH) RBA

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Ektaa Kapoor and other team members meet Home Minister Amit Shah

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli RBA

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli; photo goes viral

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Recent Stories

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian Prime Minister dances and enjoys with his family amid violence in Montreal (WATCH) RBA

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies AJR

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's UR Pradeep triumphs with 12201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas anr

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's U.R. Pradeep triumphs with 12,201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail vkp

Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon