Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Did actress secretly check her husband's phone?

Do Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan secretly check each other's phones? Here's the truth about her alleged suspicions.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. They were married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011. This adorable family inspires family goals.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are each other's pillars of support, always praising one another. They frequently share sweet photos on social media. Abhishek once recounted how he met and fell in love with Aishwarya.

He explained their long-standing friendship, noting Aishwarya was one of his earliest co-stars. "Our first film was 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke,' which was technically my second film shoot, right after 'Refugee,'" he shared.

A resurfaced video reveals Aishwarya Rai's authentic side, showing she's far from a suspicious wife. During 'Sarabjit' promotions, she firmly denied ever checking Abhishek's phone or complaining about co-stars.

Abhishek addressed criticism about living with his parents after marrying Aishwarya and having Aaradhya. He affirmed it's the best part of his life, suggesting critics try it for improved self-worth.

Aishwarya and Abhishek starred in several films together before marrying and continued acting in movies like 'Guru' and 'Ravan' afterward.

