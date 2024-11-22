Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan addresses marriage speculation

Amitabh Bachchan has indirectly addressed the divorce rumors surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan in his blog. He warned those spreading false news and appealed to the public not to believe the rumors.

Rumors of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce are currently making headlines. New information about the couple's alleged divorce surfaces every day. However, neither of them has reacted to these rumors. Meanwhile, a blog post by Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral, in which he indirectly addressed the divorce rumors. His words have cleared up the misconceptions of many. Let's see what Big B wrote in his blog...

What Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog

Regarding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog: "It takes a lot of courage, conviction, and honesty to separate and believe in such a thing happening in life. By the way, I rarely talk about family, because it's my domain and I maintain its privacy." Continuing his point, Big B wrote: "Speculations are just speculations. Conjectures have been made on speculations without any investigation, which are false. I will not challenge the business and profession of those who spread such things without verification and will appreciate their efforts to serve society."

In a threatening tone, he also wrote that giving such false information can be legally unsafe for those spreading it. It is also true that the seed of doubt is always questioned. However, you silently want the wrong and dubious information to be promoted and the readers to believe it."

Such things escalate on their own - Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan went on to write: "You should realize that the erroneous information you're spreading causes odd things to happen over a long period of time, not just once. And when people react to such things, they escalate on their own, and then people start believing it." He further wrote: "After a point, this becomes the writer's profession. They write false articles and news with a question mark, and their work ends there, but think about the impact it has on the lives of others." He concluded by writing: "I have put question marks on this... so be honest in your profession and move forward."

