Adipurush to Sarfira: Unveiling Bollywood’s 5 biggest box office blunders

This article explores Bollywood's biggest box office failures, highlighting films like Adipurush and Sarfira that failed to resonate with audiences despite significant hype and star power.



This article examines several highly anticipated Bollywood films, including Adipurush and Sarfira, that generated significant buzz but ultimately disappointed audiences and failed at the box office, highlighting the industry's unpredictable nature.

Maidaan

Releasing five years after its announcement, Maidaan struggled to feel fresh despite the makers' efforts. Although it received some appreciation during preview screenings, the Ajay Devgn-starrer failed to recover after a disappointing opening.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan generated significant hype with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teaming up in Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer, especially releasing on the Eid holiday. However, the opening was average, lacking growth over the weekend.

Khel Khel Mein

In "Khel Khel Mein," Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and Pragya were among the actors who played significant roles alongside Akshay Kumar. Nevertheless, the movie struggled at the box office against "Stree 2" and didn't perform well despite its talented ensemble.

Sarfira

Akshay Kumar's "Sarfira" also failed to make an impact, earning only 21 crores against a hefty budget of 100 crores. This significant shortfall highlights how the film didn’t resonate with audiences.

Adipurush

The mythological drama "Adipurush" became Bollywood's biggest flop, incurring a staggering loss of 250 crores. Despite high expectations, it didn't work well, leaving a mark of disappointment in the industry.

Latest Videos