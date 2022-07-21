Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 Hottest bikini video and pictures: Ameesha Patel raises temperature on the Internet

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    In her recent bikini video, Ameesha Patel displays her curves. See the actress' bold and sensual looks she shared on her social media page.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    With her upbeat and effervescent role in her 2001 debut movie Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai, actress Ameesha Patel captured the hearts of millions. The actress, who has been absent from the film business for a while, makes an effort to be active on social media. (Video)
     

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    The actress, however, is rather active on Instagram and frequently displays her audacious personality there. The admirers of the Gadar actress like her for displaying some of her most daring and seductive personas. (Video)
     

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha Patel was lately the target of online trolls who made sexist comments about her bikini videos. Ameesha received heavy criticism for sharing her videos while wearing a bikini, just like any other actor or celebrity in B-town. (Video)

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha is not the first female performer to experience online harassment; in fact, Malaika Arora, Mandira Bedi, Disha Patani, and Kiara Advani are frequently seen as easy targets.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha experienced age and slut shaming on social media, just like any other contemporary independent woman. Ameesha feels liberated to proudly display her toned body on her Instagram account because she is quite at ease with herself.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    As the star sets fitness goals for her 4.4 million followers, Ameesha's beach vacation photographs, poolside photos, and gym updates on social media have been breaking the internet.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    In the video, Ameesha strikes a pose for the camera. She looks chic in a pink printed bikini, which she paired with a short black leather jacket and shades.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha made her acting debut in 2000's Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai, starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has also appeared in movies such as Mangal Pandey, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, among others. In 2018, she last appeared in Bhaiaji Superhit.

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha will be next seen in Gadar 2, which is a sequel to her film Gadar-Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha and Sunny Deol will reprise their roles from the original film in Gadar 2.

