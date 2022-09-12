7 Pictures of Sara Ali Khan in BOLD and SEXY outfits; is it Yay or Nay?

In her most recent picture session, Sara Ali Khan rocks a golden shimmering bodycon dress that makes her seem electric. View the young diva's most stunning outfits.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan pleased her followers by sharing photos of her stunning outfit as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded awards presentation after turning heads at the OTTplay Awards 2022.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Numerous celebs, including Sara, were present during the weekend event. Among the celebrities invited to the event were Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Hina Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

We would have some wonderful news for you if you were one of those who enjoyed the group. Sara's sequined short dress caught our attention despite all the celebrities arriving dressed to the nines. We discovered where you could purchase the special outfit.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara flaunted the stunning outfit in the pictures with the message, "Olive you so much." It is from the New York-based brand AREA by designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg. It exudes the brand's signature eccentric designs.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in the black semi-sheer dress. She shows off her figure in the thigh-high dress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, Sara is making headlines for allegedly dating Shubman Gill as a viral video showed the actress having dinner with the cricketer at Bastian.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looked sexy in the corset-style dress, whereas she looked glamorous in the black sequinned dress.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looks chic in the red dress with a side slit. Several films starring Sara Ali Khan are in development.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her most recent appearance was in Aanand L. Rai's romantic fantasy drama film Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara will next be seen in Gaslight with Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey. Pawan Kriplani is the film's director. Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

Photo Courtesy: Instagram