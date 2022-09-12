7 Pictures of Sara Ali Khan in BOLD and SEXY outfits; is it Yay or Nay?
In her most recent picture session, Sara Ali Khan rocks a golden shimmering bodycon dress that makes her seem electric. View the young diva's most stunning outfits.
Sara Ali Khan pleased her followers by sharing photos of her stunning outfit as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded awards presentation after turning heads at the OTTplay Awards 2022.
Numerous celebs, including Sara, were present during the weekend event. Among the celebrities invited to the event were Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Hina Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee.
We would have some wonderful news for you if you were one of those who enjoyed the group. Sara's sequined short dress caught our attention despite all the celebrities arriving dressed to the nines. We discovered where you could purchase the special outfit.
Sara flaunted the stunning outfit in the pictures with the message, "Olive you so much." It is from the New York-based brand AREA by designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg. It exudes the brand's signature eccentric designs.
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in the black semi-sheer dress. She shows off her figure in the thigh-high dress.
Meanwhile, Sara is making headlines for allegedly dating Shubman Gill as a viral video showed the actress having dinner with the cricketer at Bastian.
Sara Ali Khan looked sexy in the corset-style dress, whereas she looked glamorous in the black sequinned dress.
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looks chic in the red dress with a side slit. Several films starring Sara Ali Khan are in development.
Her most recent appearance was in Aanand L. Rai's romantic fantasy drama film Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara will next be seen in Gaslight with Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey. Pawan Kriplani is the film's director. Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain
Alongside Vicky Kaushal, she will appear in the upcoming, as yet untitled movie from producers Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar. This film, which is expected to be a romantic comedy, will be her first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Also Read Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"