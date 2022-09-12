Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 Pictures of Sara Ali Khan in BOLD and SEXY outfits; is it Yay or Nay?

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    In her most recent picture session, Sara Ali Khan rocks a golden shimmering bodycon dress that makes her seem electric. View the young diva's most stunning outfits.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan pleased her followers by sharing photos of her stunning outfit as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded awards presentation after turning heads at the OTTplay Awards 2022. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Numerous celebs, including Sara, were present during the weekend event. Among the celebrities invited to the event were Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Hina Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We would have some wonderful news for you if you were one of those who enjoyed the group. Sara's sequined short dress caught our attention despite all the celebrities arriving dressed to the nines. We discovered where you could purchase the special outfit.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara flaunted the stunning outfit in the pictures with the message, "Olive you so much." It is from the New York-based brand AREA by designers Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg. It exudes the brand's signature eccentric designs.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in the black semi-sheer dress. She shows off her figure in the thigh-high dress. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Sara is making headlines for allegedly dating Shubman Gill as a viral video showed the actress having dinner with the cricketer at Bastian.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan looked sexy in the corset-style dress, whereas she looked glamorous in the black sequinned dress. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan looks chic in the red dress with a side slit. Several films starring Sara Ali Khan are in development.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her most recent appearance was in Aanand L. Rai's romantic fantasy drama film Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara will next be seen in Gaslight with Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey. Pawan Kriplani is the film's director. Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Ameesha Patel goes backless on a beach in Bahrain

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alongside Vicky Kaushal, she will appear in the upcoming, as yet untitled movie from producers Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar. This film, which is expected to be a romantic comedy, will be her first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Also Read Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season" RBA

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals big surprise; "Bigg Boss will play the game this season"

    Koffee With Karan 7 Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth drb

    Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    House of the Dragon Episode 4 Fans loved Daemon Rhaenyra hail Westeros abortion policy RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 4: Fans loved Daemon-Rhaenyra, hail Westeros’ abortion policy

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him RBA

    Prabhas cried non-stop at uncle Krishnam Raju's funeral; Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu console him

    Recent Stories

    Watch Incredible view of Kashmir's Bangus Valley leaves the internet spellbound-tgy

    Watch: Incredible view of Kashmir's Bangus Valley leaves the internet spellbound

    football epl Is Luis Campos the ideal candidate for Chelsea sporting director role?-ayh

    Is Luis Campos the ideal candidate for Chelsea sporting director role?

    Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Virat Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation snt

    Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Koffee with Kohli'; Chakda Xpress star shares pictures of love-filled conversation

    Brahmastra worldwide collection Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt film recovers 50 percent cost in 3 days drb

    Brahmastra worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film recovers 50% cost in 3 days

    Heard of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream? Street vendor bizarre experiment goes viral - gps

    Heard of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream? Street vendor bizarre experiment goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon