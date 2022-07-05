Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 bikini pictures: Jennifer Lopez flaunts her SEXY curves, looks hotter than ever! (Don't MISS)

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez has taken to Instagram to flaunt her ageless figure in a bikini. These photos of Jennifer Lopez burned up the Internet. Take a look

    On this International Bikini Day, we bring pictures of Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez sporting bikinis and setting fashion goals. Take a look at some of JLo's stunning pictures.

    Jennifer puts in a lot of effort at the gym with her trainers (plural) and works out for an hour at least four to five days a week.

    Jennifer Lopez strongly believes in moderation. She consumes her nutrition but also satisfies her sweet cravings.

    Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez once said that she does not believe in fad or crash diets. Instead, she eats everything but in moderation.

    The 52-year-old singer and actor Jennifer Lopez posted some photos of herself in a swimsuit with her fans, showcasing her toned abs.

    According to Jennifer Lopez's trainer David Kirsh, who spoke to Vogue in November 2021, the actress is "meticulous about her eating, sleeping, and basically about everything in her life." Also Read: Hotness alert: 6 bikini pictures of Paige Spiranac, 2022's sexiest woman alive

    Lopez is known for leading a healthy lifestyle to keep her figure in fantastic form. “It’s not just a physical thing – it’s about transforming everything,” he added. Also Read: Sexy Bikini Pictures: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Janhvi, Samantha and more actresses

