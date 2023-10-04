Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 looks to steal from Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Made In Heaven Season 2' wardrobe

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the success of her most recent season of the critically acclaimed show 'Made in Heaven, Season 2' and set the bar high with her fashionable attires, that was designed by Bhavna Sharma. Let's have insight into the six looks of the prominent actress where she stunned with her wardrobe and made headlines.

    article_image1

    Sobhita Dhulipala nailed in this Tarun Tahiliani saree and every look and attire in the show, but her appearance in the saree in the show was one of the biggest centers of attraction.

    article_image2

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked gorgeous in this Sabyasachi saree-tight sleeve bun, coupled with the detailed blouse. 

    article_image3

    This dress from Sabyasachi is one of the stunning looks of Sobhita in the show is in a bodycon gown. With untied hair and the attire, she looked absolutely mesmerizing and nailed the look with the overall attire, which goes well with her magnetic personality.

    article_image4

    One of the most charming and appealing looks of the actress in the show that draws attention is her gray formal attire. The actress carried the look with perfection, and it goes well with her overall appearance, highlighting the true boss lady attitude of Sobhita in the show.

    article_image5

    Sobhita Dhulipala in this Amit Aggarwal redefines the term royal with her look in the silver satin and saree. 

    article_image6

    Formals are her thing! Sobhita showed how one can turn their boring office formals into  aelegant ones. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this anr

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets new release date, avoids clash with 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' RKK

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets new release date, avoids clash with 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha'

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know RKK

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know

    Pahlaj Nihalni recalls heated showdown with Divya Bharti; her refusal to be paired with Chunkey Panday ATG

    Pahlaj Nihalni recalls heated showdown with Divya Bharti; her refusal to be paired with Chunkey Panday

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today rkn

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today

    Recent Stories

    Sikkim flash floods: Three dead, seven rescued in Singtam after cloudburst AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: Three dead, seven rescued in Singtam after cloudburst

    Sports Asian Games 2023: From Waiter to Athlete: Inspiring journey of India's real-life Hero, Ram Baboo osf

    Asian Games 2023: From Waiter to Athlete; Inspiring journey of India's real-life Hero, Ram Baboo

    Shillong to Kaziranga: 7 places in North-East for your October travels ATG EAI

    Shillong to Kaziranga: 7 places in North-East for your October travels

    Baga to Kovalam : Famous 7 beaches to visit in India rkn

    Baga to Kovalam : Famous 7 beaches to visit in India

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this anr

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon