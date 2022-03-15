5 Honey Singh's controversies that changed the rapper's life

From slap rumours of Shah Rukh Khan to fight with Badshaah and latest legal fight with wife Shalini Talwar and more, here are Honey Singh's 5 controversies

Today, on March 15, Honey Singh turns 39; he has many fans worldwide. Love him or hate him, there is no denying that he has a sizable fan following in the Bollywood music industry. This revolutionary singer-rapper began his career in the Punjabi music business. Furthermore, he introduced us to pop-rap music, which quickly became a national success.



Besides that, Honey Singh is a trailblazer since his popular songs are timeless. Songs like 'Lungi Dance', 'Brown Girl' and 'Blue Eyes' helped him gain a large fan base. However, despite his enormous success and acclaim, he left the music profession in 2014 owing to his bipolar condition. However, when he returned in 2018 with a string of successful songs, he outperformed every other song on YouTube.



Last year, Honey Singh was in the news after his wife Shalini Talwar accused him of alleged domestic violence. Today, let us look back at a few more of Yo Yo Honey Singh's controversies that grabbed headlines.



Honey Singh has constantly been entangled in controversies and scandals. The singer has made news several times, whether it's because of his 'vulgar' song lyrics or his purported confrontations with other celebrities. In 2019, he was in the news for his song Makhna and its lewd lyrics. Taking a suo moto cognisance, Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has written to the Director-General of Police to register a criminal case against the singer for using lyrics like “Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)”.



Rumours of Shah Rukh Khan slapping Honey Singh: Following the release of the Bollywood film 'Chennai Express,' in which Honey Singh sang Lungi dance, there were rumours of Shah Rukh Khan slapped the rapper for misbehaving during a promotional event. In addition, Honey Singh left the tour soon after, which fuelled the rumours.



Honey Singh was allegedly in a fight with Rapper Badshah. His feud with rapper Badshah started at the trailer release of 2016 film Zorawar. Yo Yo Honey Singh made a jab at his contemporary Badshah in an interview with a reporter. He was reportedly questioned if he thought Badshaah had taken control of the music business following Honey Singh's extended absence. In response, he stated, "Have you ever ridden in a Rolls-Royce? There is a distinction to be made between a Rolls-Royce and a Nano."



Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar: Last year, his wife Shalini Talwar filed a petition against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She also allegedly harassed and abused her mentally, sexually and financially.

Later, Singh took to his Instagram account and denied all the allegations against him and his family; he called the allegation 'false and malicious'. Honey Singh also stated that he is deeply pained and distressed by them. Also Read: Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar claims father-in-law watched her changing clothes, touched her chest