11 SEXY Pictures: Esha Gupta goes BRALESS in hot backless gown

Esha Gupta flaunts a backless, pastel pink outfit that is ideal for the sweltering summers while also showcasing her hot body. Check out the diva's most gorgeous and seductive outfits.

Esha Gupta made her screen debut in 2012's Jannat 2. The popularity of her most recent OTT release, Ek Badnaam Aashram 3, is now making her happy.

The actress shared a few pictures on social media showing off a ring. Esha Gupta, who has an enormous social media following, has been posting photos from her exotic holiday.

Soon after, internet users began to speculate that the actress and her longtime partner, Manuel Campos Guallar, had gotten engaged.



In a soft pink outfit, Esha Gupta is turning heads. In the chic outfit, she bares her lovely back. Also Read: Throwback video: When Ronda Rousey threatened to 'beat the crap' out of Kim Kardashian

One of Bollywood's most talked-about actresses is Esha Gupta. She made her acting debut in 2012 in the crime drama Jannat 2 starring Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda, and she hasn't looked back since.

She portrays Sonia, an image builder in Bobby Deol's online series Ek Badnaam... Aashram 3, most recently astonished the audience. Esha also has a big following on social media.

Currently, a rumour about her is going around on social media. Have Esha Gupta and Manuel Campos Guallar, her lover from Spain, traded rings?

Well, when she uploaded photos of them flashing a very sizable ring, this was the first query that came to mind. After what looks to be a supper with close friends, the pair can be seen smiling and posing. Also Read: FACT CHECK ALERT: Sonam Kapoor's baby picture out? Here's the truth