Will Women's IPL finally get underway from 2023? Here's what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has to say
Indian women cricketers have been calling for a full-fledged women's IPL for long now. Meanwhile, the tournament was tipped to in 2023. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has given an update.
It has been long tipped that the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) should exist. The Indian women cricketers have been long calling for the same, and it seems like it's about time we would have it. Reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has hinted that it can begin from 2023.
Speaking to PTI, Ganguly stated that the BCCI is at the formulation level for a complete Women's IPL, and it will undoubtedly be happening. He asserted his confidence in getting the tournament underway next year, besides backing it to be a grand success alongside the Men's IPL, which is already the world's most significant domestic Twenty20 (T20) league.
ALSO READ: BCCI expecting INR 45,000 crore from IPL media rights sale
Women's cricket in India has garnered significant attention and importance following India's splendid outing in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in England. India had finished as the runner-up in the tournament after losing to the host in the final. It happens to be India's joint best-ever performance in the competition to date after 2005.
The BCCI had argued previously that the women's cricket in India did not possess enough depth and talent alongside domestic tournaments to be worthy of producing a Women's IPL. In 2019, Ganguly had asserted that the competition could happen in 2023 following an influx of talent in the next four years. "You need a lot more women players. I see that in four years, to get a seven-team IPL with the best women players," he had said, as today around 1,100 women cricketers are registered for India. In contrast, 40 have represented at the international level.