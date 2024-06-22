Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sunil Gavaskar praises Rishabh Pant's miraculous comeback story

    Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Rishabh Pant's incredible return to form in the T20 World Cup 2024, highlighting his batting maturity and agile fielding skills, drawing parallels with Hardik Pandya's transformation in cricket.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has hailed Rishabh Pant's outstanding comeback and transformation in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, drawing parallels with Hardik Pandya's evolution in the game.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Rishabh Pant, who returned to international cricket after overcoming a severe accident, has emerged as a pivotal player for India in the tournament. Pant's journey back to the field has been nothing short of miraculous, given the extent of his injuries that included multiple ligament tears in his right knee.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Twitter

    In IPL 2024, Pant showcased his resilience by amassing 446 runs, marking his third most successful season as a batter. His comeback in the Indian team was equally impactful, notably playing a crucial innings against Pakistan in the group stage.

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Sunil Gavaskar expressed his admiration for Pant's remarkable physical transformation and improved fitness, which has been evident in his agile performances behind the stumps and his dynamic batting displays.

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Twitter

    "It's a miracle, you know? We were all so concerned when we heard about the accident. But not only has he been okay, he's come back so strongly," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Pant's agility and safe hands were on display against Afghanistan, where he took three crucial catches to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, and Naveen ul Haq. With these dismissals, Pant became the most successful wicketkeeper in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, surpassing the likes of AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, and Kumar Sangakkara.

    article_image7

    Image Credits: Twitter

    "Look at his mobility. Those two catches that he took, he was just outstanding. The wicketkeeper's gloves are always much safer than ordinary hands, and he proved it," Gavaskar added.

    Gavaskar also praised Pant's batting maturity, emphasizing his ability to understand game situations, similar to the evolution seen in Hardik Pandya's approach to batting.

    article_image8

    Image Credits: Twitter

    "This maturity is crucial. We've seen it with Hardik Pandya, and we're seeing it in Rishabh Pant's game. He's a naturally attacking player who can upset the bowlers. His innings against Afghanistan, scoring 20 off 10 deliveries with a strike rate of 200, was exactly what the team needed at that stage," Gavaskar concluded.

    article_image9

    Image Credits: Twitter

    Rishabh Pant's comeback story continues to inspire fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide, with his performances in the T20 World Cup 2024 setting new benchmarks in resilience and sportsmanship.

