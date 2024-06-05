The Netherlands started their World Cup campaign with a decisive six-wicket win over a resilient Nepal, securing two important points.

T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands kick off their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Nepal

The Netherlands started their World Cup campaign on a high note by securing a six-wicket victory against a resilient Nepal, earning crucial points in Group D.

1st Innings

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Netherlands capitalized on the overcast conditions, with their pace bowlers delivering disciplined, test match-like performances from the outset. This strategy paid off as steady wickets tumbled, allowing the Netherlands to bowl Nepal out for just 106 runs inside 20 overs.

Logan van Beek and Pringle Shine with the Ball

Logan van Beek was the standout bowler, claiming figures of 3/18 from 3.2 overs, while Tim Pringle also made a significant impact with 3/20 from his four overs.

Netherlands Chase

The chase, though seemingly straightforward, saw Nepal fighting back with aggression and intensity. They managed an early breakthrough with the dismissal of Levitt by KC. Despite this, the Netherlands reached 36/1 by the end of the powerplay, thanks to their focus on preserving wickets.

Max O'Dowd's Dominance

Max O'Dowd played a pivotal role in securing the win for the Netherlands, remaining unbeaten with a match-winning knock of 54 runs from 48 balls. Calculated batting and Nepal's missed fielding opportunities ultimately led to their downfall. Nepal would have felt they were 10-15 runs short of a competitive total.

Two Points in the Kitty

In the end, the Netherlands emerged victorious, becoming the second team in Group D to earn two points, taking a positive step towards Super 8 qualification. Nepal, meanwhile, will look to regroup and improve in their next game.