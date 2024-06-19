Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to achieve this monumental feat

    India Women's batter Smriti Mandhana has made history by becoming the first woman from the Indian national cricket team to score consecutive centuries in ODIs. Her impressive performances against South Africa Women have set a new benchmark in women's cricket.

    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    India Women batter Smriti Mandhana scripted history with her heroic performance in the ongoing second ODI against South Africa Women. The match took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (19th June).

    Smriti Mandhana became the first-ever batter from the India Women's National Cricket Team to hit two back-to-back centuries in ODIs. The opening batter has looked in terrific form throughout the ongoing ODI series against South Africa Women.

    Mandhana kickstarted the series on a high note by slamming a magnificent ton in the first ODI at the same venue. Her remarkable innings bailed the team out of trouble and contributed to one of the finest innings of her career, helping India post a big total on the board.

    With the team reeling at 99/5, Mandhana held the fort for her team, scoring a magical 117 runs. Her stellar performance helped India reach a total of 265 runs, securing a victory by a big margin.

    Not stopping there, Mandhana continued her fine form by slamming another century in the second ODI. She scored 136 runs off 120 balls, batting with a strike rate of over 113 and hitting 18 fours and 2 sixes. Her brilliant innings helped India surpass 300 runs on the board.

    Mandhana looked in fine touch right from the start, playing crisp shots and making South Africa Women's bowlers look clueless. Her performance made many at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium go gaga over her batting. Additionally, she became the first batter from Asia to hit two back-to-back tons in ODIs.

    With these consecutive centuries, Mandhana also equaled the record of Mithali Raj for the most ODI centuries among Indian women, with both batters having seven tons to their names.

    "Not Used to Being 0 off 18 Balls, But I Had to Tackle That Situation" - Smriti Mandhana

    Apart from Mandhana's ton, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also scored a magnificent century, ending with an unbeaten knock of 103 runs off 88 balls. Thanks to the valiant efforts of the captain and her deputy, India Women posted a gigantic total of 325 runs on the board.

    With such a high total, India Women are confident of winning the game and sealing the series. They were exceptional with the ball in the first match and would be keen to deliver similar performances in the second game.

    Reflecting on her innings, Mandhana highlighted the need to tackle the situation when she was at 0 off 18 balls. She also lauded skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her heroics, stating:

    "The wicket wasn't playing the way it was in the first match. So, I had to change a few things initially, not used to being 0 off 18 balls, but I had to tackle that situation. Later on, when Harmanpreet came, she batted beautifully from the first ball and made my job easy. Really happy that we could get a 200+ score and she could get a hundred in the last over. Cricket has taught us that we can't take anything for granted. It was really important to come out fresh today," she concluded.

    With Mandhana and Kaur in top form, India Women look poised for continued success in the series and beyond.

