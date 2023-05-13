Sachin Tendulkar's name used for medicinal products endorsement without permission; police case registered

Sachin Tendulkar is known as a top endorser for numerous brands. However, his name was recently used without his permission to endorse medicinal products, as a police case has been registered.

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for using legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's name, photo and voice to promote medicinal products without his permission, an official said on Friday. One of Tendulkar's aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, he said.

The complainant said he found online drug company advertisements claiming that Master Blaster endorsed its product line. He also found a website, sachinhealth.in, which promoted these products using Tendulkar's photo. As Tendulkar had never permitted the company to use his name and photographs, which led to tarnishing his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, the complaint said.

