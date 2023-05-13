Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar's name used for medicinal products endorsement without permission; police case registered

    First Published May 13, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar is known as a top endorser for numerous brands. However, his name was recently used without his permission to endorse medicinal products, as a police case has been registered.

    Image credit: PTI

    Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for using legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's name, photo and voice to promote medicinal products without his permission, an official said on Friday. One of Tendulkar's aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, he said.

    The complainant said he found online drug company advertisements claiming that Master Blaster endorsed its product line. He also found a website, sachinhealth.in, which promoted these products using Tendulkar's photo. As Tendulkar had never permitted the company to use his name and photographs, which led to tarnishing his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, the complaint said.

    Image credit: PTI

    A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 500 (defamation) besides the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

    (With inputs from PTI)

