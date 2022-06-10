'Pant will be exceptionally dangerous for India during T20 WC on Australia tracks' - Ponting

Rishabh Pant has evolved brilliantly as a batter in the last few years. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting feels Pant will be a dangerous asset for India during ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Image credit: PTI

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has become one of the most reliable batters for Team India. Since making his debut about years back, he has evolved dramatically despite a turbulent start. He is now leading Team India during its ongoing five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa at home. He has also been a consistent performer in run-scoring as he looks to maintain his form for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in Australia from October. On the same note, Pant's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has touted him to be dangerous for India during the T20 global event.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Image credit: PTI

"I reckon to have him [Pant] as a floater. I'll probably have him listed at five in the batting line-up. But, in certain situations, where it gets to a stage, where there are seven-eight overs to go, and they are one-two down, I will look at sending him in and giving as much time as possible. He is that dynamic and explosive, and that is certainly how I would look at using him," added Ponting.

Image credit: PTI