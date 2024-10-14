Reacalling Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's twin centuries

Two balls, two hundreds. In a thrilling ODI against Australia, both Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar reached their centuries in dramatic fashion. With India needing 7 runs off 3 balls, Ganguly hit a six to reach his hundred and then retired hurt. Dravid was run out, leaving Tendulkar to seal the win and his own century with a final-ball six.

Tendulkar and Ganguly's Historic Hundreds

