    Reacalling Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's twin centuries

    Two balls, two hundreds. In a thrilling ODI against Australia, both Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar reached their centuries in dramatic fashion. With India needing 7 runs off 3 balls, Ganguly hit a six to reach his hundred and then retired hurt. Dravid was run out, leaving Tendulkar to seal the win and his own century with a final-ball six.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Tendulkar and Ganguly's Historic Hundreds

    With India needing 7 runs off 3 balls, both Tendulkar and Ganguly were on 94. Who would reach their century? Ganguly's six brought up his century, but he retired hurt, leaving India needing 1 run from 2 balls.With 7 runs needed off 3 balls, both Tendulkar and Ganguly were on 94 against Australia.

    article_image2

    Dravid's Run Out Increases the Tension

    Ganguly's century and retirement hurt was followed by Dravid's run out, setting up a thrilling finish. Dravid's run out attempt ended in disappointment as he was dismissed.

    article_image3

    Twin Centuries Seal a Thrilling Victory

    Tendulkar's final-ball six secured both the win and his century, a fitting end to a dramatic match. Australia's tactical error allowed both Ganguly and Tendulkar to reach their centuries.

    article_image4

    Ganguly and Tendulkar: A Memorable Match

    This was a truly remarkable moment in cricket history, this match will be remembered for the twin centuries.

