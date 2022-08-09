Windies explosive all-rounder Kieron Pollard achieves this massive T20 feat

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Kieron Pollard is undoubtedly a T20 legend. Meanwhile, he has attained another monumental feat in the format. Here's more....

    Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is undoubtedly one of the finest players to have played the sport and is a legend of the shortest format of the game, i.e. Twenty20 (T20). To date, he has scripted numerous records and stats in the format and keeps making more in the same. On Monday, he scripted another, and this time, it happens to be a monumental record. In the ongoing The Hundred tournament in England, whose numbers are considered part of the T20 format, he plays for London Spirit. Monday's match against Manchester Originals saw him playing his 600th T20 game, becoming the first to reach the landmark.

    Playing at Lord's, Pollard scored an unbeaten 34 runs off 11 deliveries, hammering a four and four sixes. As for Pollard's T20 numbers, he has amassed 11,723 runs at an average of 31.34, while his top score happens to be 104, including a ton and six half-centuries. As for his bowling, he has scalped 309 wickets at an economy of 8.21, including seven four-for, while his best figures happen to be 4/15.

    Pollard has played for numerous T20 sides, prominently including Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five titles with it. Among the other teams are Trinidad and Tobago, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Dhaka Gladiators, Dhaka Dynamites, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Trinbago Knight Riders. Considering this record, the ones behind him are Dwayne Bravo (543 matches), Shoaib Malik (472), Chris Gayle (463) and Ravi Bopara (426).

