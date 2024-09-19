Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Mushfiqur Rahim better WK than MS Dhoni? Read this

    MS Dhoni and Mushfiqur Rahim: This piece humorously compares the two wicketkeepers, highlighting Mushfiqur Rahim's dancing skills and his playful nature on the field. It recounts a memorable incident from the 2016 T20 World Cup where Bangladesh celebrated victory prematurely.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    MS Dhoni and Mushfiqur Rahim

    Is Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim better than MS Dhoni, who led India to victory in the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy? Read on to find out.

    article_image2

    MS Dhoni and Mushfigur Rahim

    Naagin Dance:

    While Mushfiqur Rahim is known as a skilled wicketkeeper for Bangladesh, he is more renowned for his dancing prowess. Hailing from a family of dancers, he possesses an exceptional talent that could even challenge international dancers. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call him the Don Bradman of dance.

    However, compared to Mushfiqur Rahim, Dhoni lags behind in dancing. No cricketer can match Mushfiqur Rahim's dancing skills.

    article_image3

    Mushfiqur Rahim

    Teasing Fellow Players:

    He has a knack for playfully teasing his teammates. Standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, Mushfiqur Rahim possesses a talent for poking fun at players taller than him.

    On the other hand, Dhoni is a cool player, a gentleman both on and off the field. He is known for his sportsmanship and letting his bat do the talking.

    article_image4

    IND vs BAN 2016 T20 World Cup

    Celebrating Victory Prematurely: The 2016 T20 World Cup, particularly the 25th match between India and Bangladesh, remains etched in memory. India won the match by one run thanks to Dhoni's lightning-fast run-out in the final over. Bangladesh needed 11 runs off the last six balls. Mushfiqur Rahim smashed two consecutive boundaries, leaving them needing two runs off the last three balls. However, the Bangladesh players began celebrating prematurely. With two runs required off the final ball, Dhoni's swift run-out secured India's victory.

    article_image5

    MS Dhoni

    An Unforgettable Moment: Dhoni's run-out in that match is still widely viewed and admired by fans. His lightning-fast run-out, after sprinting towards the stumps on the last ball of Hardik Pandya's over, sealed India's victory.

    article_image6

    MS Dhoni Cricket Records

    Both players are exceptional for their respective teams. However, the question of who is better is somewhat amusing. There is no need for comparison between them. Mushfiqur Rahim hasn't achieved any significant milestones in his cricketing career, while Dhoni, as a captain, has led India to three ICC trophies. Therefore, MS Dhoni is undoubtedly better than Mushfiqur Rahim.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Cricket Australia bans Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years scr

    Cricket Australia bans Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Nahid Rana clicks 148.6kph to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Nahid Rana clicks 148.6kph to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rattles top-order; India at 96/4 scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud rattles India's top-order

    cricket IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video scr

    IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH) AJR

    Shubman Gill's eight-ball duck triggers social media storm during India vs Bangladesh Test (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya, Abhishek to live separate from Bachchan family? Actor buys property close to Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa RKK

    Aishwarya, Abhishek to live separate from Bachchan family? Actor buys property close to Jalsa

    Peanuts Vs Makhana Which is better for weight loss vkp

    Peanuts Vs Makhana: Which is better for weight loss?

    SHOCKING Actor Dhanush threw mic and walked out of interview over personal questions vkp

    SHOCKING! Actor Dhanush once threw mic and walked out of interview over personal questions

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers anr

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers

    Do you skip breakfast? Discover the health risks you could face NTI

    Do you skip breakfast? Discover the health risks you could face

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon