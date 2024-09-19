Is Mushfiqur Rahim better WK than MS Dhoni? Read this

MS Dhoni and Mushfiqur Rahim: This piece humorously compares the two wicketkeepers, highlighting Mushfiqur Rahim's dancing skills and his playful nature on the field. It recounts a memorable incident from the 2016 T20 World Cup where Bangladesh celebrated victory prematurely.

MS Dhoni and Mushfiqur Rahim

Is Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim better than MS Dhoni, who led India to victory in the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy? Read on to find out.

MS Dhoni and Mushfigur Rahim

Naagin Dance: While Mushfiqur Rahim is known as a skilled wicketkeeper for Bangladesh, he is more renowned for his dancing prowess. Hailing from a family of dancers, he possesses an exceptional talent that could even challenge international dancers. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call him the Don Bradman of dance. However, compared to Mushfiqur Rahim, Dhoni lags behind in dancing. No cricketer can match Mushfiqur Rahim's dancing skills.

Mushfiqur Rahim

Teasing Fellow Players: He has a knack for playfully teasing his teammates. Standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, Mushfiqur Rahim possesses a talent for poking fun at players taller than him. On the other hand, Dhoni is a cool player, a gentleman both on and off the field. He is known for his sportsmanship and letting his bat do the talking.

IND vs BAN 2016 T20 World Cup

Celebrating Victory Prematurely: The 2016 T20 World Cup, particularly the 25th match between India and Bangladesh, remains etched in memory. India won the match by one run thanks to Dhoni's lightning-fast run-out in the final over. Bangladesh needed 11 runs off the last six balls. Mushfiqur Rahim smashed two consecutive boundaries, leaving them needing two runs off the last three balls. However, the Bangladesh players began celebrating prematurely. With two runs required off the final ball, Dhoni's swift run-out secured India's victory.

MS Dhoni

An Unforgettable Moment: Dhoni's run-out in that match is still widely viewed and admired by fans. His lightning-fast run-out, after sprinting towards the stumps on the last ball of Hardik Pandya's over, sealed India's victory.

MS Dhoni Cricket Records

Both players are exceptional for their respective teams. However, the question of who is better is somewhat amusing. There is no need for comparison between them. Mushfiqur Rahim hasn't achieved any significant milestones in his cricketing career, while Dhoni, as a captain, has led India to three ICC trophies. Therefore, MS Dhoni is undoubtedly better than Mushfiqur Rahim.

Latest Videos